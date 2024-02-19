AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $9 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $98.04. 4,470,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

