AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS CBOE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.69. 434,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

