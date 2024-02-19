AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 14,770 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.94. 3,841,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

