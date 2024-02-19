AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 2,277 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

