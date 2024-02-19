Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 539.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 179,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMPH traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.06. 348,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,494. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,360 shares of company stock worth $15,596,383. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

