Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $343,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

