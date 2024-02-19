Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.71 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

