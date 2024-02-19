Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $20.13

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

BAND opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $529,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $80,205.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,492 shares of company stock worth $314,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bandwidth by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.