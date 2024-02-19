Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $108.85

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE:BILL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

