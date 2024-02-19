Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $124.60

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

