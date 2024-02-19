Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $61.67

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENV
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
Envestnet Stock Up 0.4 %
ENV opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.32. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.