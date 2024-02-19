Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $61.67

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 206.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 498,671 shares during the last quarter.

ENV opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.32. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

