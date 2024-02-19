Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.