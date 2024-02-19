Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $88.86

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

