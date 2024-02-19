Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Victory Capital (VCTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR):

2/16/2024 – Victory Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/13/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 783,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 189,052 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

