Analyzing Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $8.28, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.25 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.68 $27.27 million ($0.09) -75.10

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -0.39% 20.27% 4.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stagwell beats Advantage Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

