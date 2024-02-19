Analyzing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and Singapore Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 7 9 0 2.14 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $121.86, indicating a potential downside of 32.41%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 3.05% 3.61% 0.16% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Singapore Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 13.88 -$2.62 billion $0.27 667.81 Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $4.43 24.08

Singapore Exchange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Singapore Exchange on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

