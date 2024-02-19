AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $337,938. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

