Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 4.8 %

HOUS stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

