Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

