Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Shares of AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

