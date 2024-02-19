AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $67.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $58.50 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock valued at $50,770,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after buying an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

