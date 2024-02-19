Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,463 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aramark by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,152. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

