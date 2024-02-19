ARAW (ARAW) Tops One Day Volume of $8.57 Million

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $8.57 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.00351248 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $7,280,845.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

