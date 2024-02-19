ARAW Price Reaches $1.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $9,418.15 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.00351248 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $7,280,845.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.