ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.