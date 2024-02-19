Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

