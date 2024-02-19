Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 102.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 532,958 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,403. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

