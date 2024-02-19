Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AORT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 143,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Artivion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

