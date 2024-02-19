Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Artivion Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of AORT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion
In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
