ATB Capital Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) a C$15.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.02.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.47 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total value of C$234,800.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$234,800.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,000 shares of company stock worth $479,840 and have sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

