Atlas FRM LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Atlas FRM LLC cut its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises about 2.9% of Atlas FRM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 830,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 523,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 492,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.55. 389,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,824. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

