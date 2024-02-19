Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 4.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.05% of Atlassian worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.84. 1,327,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,033. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $263,713.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,016.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

