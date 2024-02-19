AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

