Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $252.97 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

