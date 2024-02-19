Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.97. 2,099,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average is $239.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

