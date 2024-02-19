Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $585.57 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.49 billion and $585.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.43 or 0.00076106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,563,018 coins and its circulating supply is 367,530,108 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

