Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

