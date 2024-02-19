Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,900. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $3,047,390. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

