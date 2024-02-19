Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.62. 35,935,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

