Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,332 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.93. 29,562,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.