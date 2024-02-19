Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

