Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $243.84. The stock had a trading volume of 834,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,945. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

