Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 459,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,650,000 after buying an additional 272,619 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.41. 3,262,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.