Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 140,433 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,433 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,755. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

