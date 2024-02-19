Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 12,829 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of WNS worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 504,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.