Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

