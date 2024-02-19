Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 568,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,996,000 after buying an additional 299,338 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.27. The company has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

