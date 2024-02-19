B. Riley Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $95.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

