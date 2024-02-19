Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

BLZE stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,477 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

