Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.23 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Balancer has a total market cap of $236.23 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00008260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 61,772,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,081,019 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

