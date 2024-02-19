Balentine LLC Acquires 131 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Balentine LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

